State of Wyoming Acquires 1,142 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 182.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EMN. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $123.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.15.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

NYSE EMN opened at $80.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.11. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $70.90 and a 52-week high of $114.50.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 42.24%.

Eastman Chemical Profile

(Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.