State of Wyoming Acquires 13,472 Shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Free Report) by 217.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,676 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,472 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Perion Network were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Perion Network during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Perion Network during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Perion Network during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 26,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 9,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 34,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. 68.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perion Network Stock Down 1.7%

PERI opened at $10.76 on Monday. Perion Network Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $12.74. The company has a market cap of $482.32 million, a P/E ratio of 41.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PERI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Perion Network from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Roth Capital set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $10.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Perion Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.13.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

