State of Wyoming Acquires 147 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. World Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 4,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Silver Coast Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Silver Coast Investments LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 4,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on VLO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $127.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $152.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.93.

Valero Energy Price Performance

VLO stock opened at $128.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $99.00 and a 12 month high of $167.78. The firm has a market cap of $40.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.46.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $28.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.54 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 20th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 159.72%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

