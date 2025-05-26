State of Wyoming Acquires 300 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHP. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 238.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 108,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,619,000 after buying an additional 76,311 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RHP opened at $94.38 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.55. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.27 and a 52 week high of $121.77.

Ryman Hospitality Properties ( NYSE:RHP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $587.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.52 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 49.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.46%.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Chairman Colin V. Reed acquired 8,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $97.54 per share, for a total transaction of $802,851.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 832,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,178,640.40. This trade represents a 1.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total value of $45,895.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,555.25. This represents a 15.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RHP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush set a $110.00 price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective (up from $99.00) on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.00.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

