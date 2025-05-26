State of Wyoming Acquires 686 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 158.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,120 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Generac were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 203.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GNRC shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Generac from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Generac from $173.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Generac from $171.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Generac has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.20.

Shares of GNRC opened at $123.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.50 and a 52-week high of $195.94.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $942.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.78 million. Generac had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

