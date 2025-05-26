State of Wyoming Acquires 7,635 Shares of LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD)

State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,635 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in LifeMD were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of LifeMD by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,115,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,524,000 after purchasing an additional 214,950 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of LifeMD by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 931,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,610,000 after purchasing an additional 165,378 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LifeMD by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 885,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,386,000 after purchasing an additional 129,327 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LifeMD by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 822,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of LifeMD by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 510,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 158,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at LifeMD

In other LifeMD news, CMO Jessica Friedeman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $169,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,200. This trade represents a 15.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Justin Schreiber sold 21,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total transaction of $165,622.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,553,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,229,556.78. This trade represents a 0.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,995 shares of company stock valued at $724,422 in the last three months. 15.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LifeMD Price Performance

Shares of LFMD opened at $11.53 on Monday. LifeMD, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.99 and a 1 year high of $11.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.10. The firm has a market cap of $524.02 million, a P/E ratio of -18.02 and a beta of 2.22.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $65.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LifeMD, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on LFMD. B. Riley upgraded shares of LifeMD to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of LifeMD in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of LifeMD in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

LifeMD Company Profile

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for medical care in the United States. The company offers telehealth platform comprising RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that provides access to virtual medical treatment for a variety of men's health needs from licensed physician; ShapiroMD that provides virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and medical devices treating male and female hair loss; NavaMD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and prescription oral and compounded topical medications to treat aging and acne; and Cleared which provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma and immunology, including in-home tests for both environmental and food allergies, prescriptions for allergies and asthma and immunotherapies for treating chronic allergies.

Featured Articles

