State of Wyoming Acquires Shares of 8,553 Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO)

State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000. State of Wyoming owned about 0.07% of Travelzoo at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TZOO. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the fourth quarter worth $1,505,000. Truffle Hound Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the fourth quarter worth $3,990,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,144 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 352.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,224 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 44,578 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the 4th quarter worth about $2,102,000. 27.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Travelzoo alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelzoo

In other news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $61,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.35, for a total transaction of $333,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,297,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,374,241.60. This trade represents a 0.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,535,450. Company insiders own 57.45% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo Trading Down 2.8%

Travelzoo stock opened at $12.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $142.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.07. Travelzoo has a 52 week low of $7.12 and a 52 week high of $24.85.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The information services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $23.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.99 million. Travelzoo had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 210.54%. Research analysts expect that Travelzoo will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TZOO shares. Noble Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Travelzoo in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Travelzoo in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Travelzoo

About Travelzoo

(Free Report)

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TZOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.