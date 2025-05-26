State of Wyoming Boosts Holdings in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Free Report) by 206.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,432 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,358 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Orthofix Medical were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Orthofix Medical by 166.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,190 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 51,399 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Orthofix Medical by 38.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 122,472 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 34,210 shares during the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN purchased a new stake in Orthofix Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Orthofix Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,003,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Orthofix Medical by 244.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 290,351 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after acquiring an additional 205,972 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OFIX opened at $11.10 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.57. The stock has a market cap of $433.14 million, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 0.87. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $20.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

In other Orthofix Medical news, major shareholder Engine Capital Management, Lp bought 100,000 shares of Orthofix Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.31 per share, with a total value of $1,231,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,544,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,636,574.17. This trade represents a 2.90% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jorge Andres Cedron sold 3,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $50,790.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,675. This trade represents a 8.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,475 shares of company stock valued at $128,065 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OFIX. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Orthofix Medical in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Orthofix Medical in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th.

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion, including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and offers biological products, such as fiber-based and particulate demineralized bone matrices, cellular bone allografts, collagen ceramic matrices, and synthetic bone void fillers, and tissue forms, which allow physicians to treat various spinal and orthopedic conditions.

