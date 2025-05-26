State of Wyoming Buys 1,228 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

State of Wyoming grew its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 160.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Crown were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CCK. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Crown by 10,138.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,105,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074,791 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Crown during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,568,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Crown during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,732,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its position in Crown by 450.5% during the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 823,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,027,000 after buying an additional 674,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Crown by 146.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,008,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,393,000 after buying an additional 599,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Crown news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total transaction of $211,743.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $447,345. The trade was a 32.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $679,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 135,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,096,358. This represents a 4.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Crown from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Crown from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Crown from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Crown from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.45.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CCK

Crown Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $97.08 on Monday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.84 and a 12-month high of $100.24. The stock has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.70 and a 200-day moving average of $88.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.45. Crown had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Crown’s payout ratio is 22.37%.

Crown Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.