State of Wyoming Buys 4,435 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS)

State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) by 93.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAAS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,916,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,083,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 661.2% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,307,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,300,000 after buying an additional 1,135,839 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,498,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,295,000 after buying an additional 784,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 381.7% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 947,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,160,000 after buying an additional 750,858 shares during the last quarter. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PAAS opened at $24.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $17.86 and a 1-year high of $28.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.39 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.53.

Pan American Silver ( NYSE:PAAS Get Free Report ) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.23. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $773.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $696.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.98%.

PAAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.60.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

