State of Wyoming Buys 5,826 Shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS)

State of Wyoming boosted its stake in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Free Report) by 221.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,826 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in AST SpaceMobile were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. raised its position in AST SpaceMobile by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 27,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial River Investments LLC raised its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC now owns 10,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

AST SpaceMobile stock opened at $24.09 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 2.05. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $39.08.

AST SpaceMobile ( NASDAQ:ASTS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 million. As a group, analysts expect that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AST SpaceMobile news, CTO Huiwen Yao sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $1,475,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Julio A. Torres sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $614,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,258.44. This represents a 27.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Monday, May 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $47.90 to $45.40 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.40.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

