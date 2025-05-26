State of Wyoming Buys New Shares in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ASIX. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Nilsine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 21,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 11,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 158,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 7,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AdvanSix

In other news, SVP Achilles B. Kintiroglou sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total value of $88,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,713.12. This trade represents a 9.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

AdvanSix Price Performance

Shares of AdvanSix stock opened at $23.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $618.33 million, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.59. AdvanSix Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.44 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.80.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $329.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.15 million. AdvanSix had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 6.26%. As a group, equities analysts expect that AdvanSix Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

AdvanSix Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio is 20.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on ASIX. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Piper Sandler set a $32.00 price target on shares of AdvanSix in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a $35.00 price target on shares of AdvanSix in a report on Tuesday, March 18th.

AdvanSix Profile

(Free Report)

AdvanSix Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

Featured Stories

