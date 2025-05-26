State of Wyoming Cuts Holdings in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

State of Wyoming trimmed its holdings in shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Free Report) by 31.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,367 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Accolade were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laird Norton Wetherby Trust Company LLC purchased a new stake in Accolade during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accolade in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Accolade in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. RPO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accolade in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Accolade by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 17,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 5,929 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ACCD. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $7.03 price target on shares of Accolade in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded Accolade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.51.

NASDAQ ACCD opened at $7.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $575.59 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.01 and its 200 day moving average is $5.94. Accolade, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.08 and a fifty-two week high of $7.70.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based intelligent technology and multimodal support from a team of advocates and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women’s health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and primary care physicians.

