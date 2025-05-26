State of Wyoming Cuts Holdings in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR)

State of Wyoming cut its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) by 63.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,185 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in American Healthcare REIT were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in American Healthcare REIT by 135.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 178,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after acquiring an additional 102,588 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Healthcare REIT by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 16,948 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in American Healthcare REIT by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Healthcare REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in American Healthcare REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 16.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Healthcare REIT Stock Performance

NYSE AHR opened at $34.33 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.32 and its 200-day moving average is $29.42. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.89 and a 12-month high of $35.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.40.

American Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

American Healthcare REIT ( NYSE:AHR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $540.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.32 million. American Healthcare REIT had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. American Healthcare REIT’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. American Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -370.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AHR shares. JMP Securities set a $35.00 target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Monday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

American Healthcare REIT Company Profile

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

