State of Wyoming Cuts Holdings in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

State of Wyoming reduced its stake in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in J&J Snack Foods were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 163.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J&J Snack Foods Stock Performance

Shares of JJSF stock opened at $111.46 on Monday. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a one year low of $111.11 and a one year high of $180.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 0.49.

J&J Snack Foods Announces Dividend

J&J Snack Foods ( NASDAQ:JJSF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.34). J&J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $356.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. J&J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JJSF. Benchmark lowered their target price on J&J Snack Foods from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on J&J Snack Foods from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

About J&J Snack Foods

J&J Snack Foods Corp. engages in the manufacturing of nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen novelties, churros, handheld products, and baked goods.

