State of Wyoming Cuts Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

State of Wyoming reduced its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OTIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 41.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,076,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,223,000 after purchasing an additional 8,161,946 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,311,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 16,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Clarendon Private LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $349,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Otis Worldwide

In related news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 6,660 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $701,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,931 shares in the company, valued at $6,731,934.30. The trade was a 9.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Otis Worldwide Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $96.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $38.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.51. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $89.70 and a 52-week high of $106.83.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 44.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OTIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.71.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

