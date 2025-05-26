State of Wyoming Decreases Stock Holdings in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

State of Wyoming trimmed its position in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Free Report) by 34.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,676 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,959 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in QuinStreet were worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QNST. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of QuinStreet in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in QuinStreet by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in QuinStreet by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in QuinStreet during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in QuinStreet during the 4th quarter valued at $198,000. 97.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of QuinStreet from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of QNST stock opened at $14.92 on Monday. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.39 and a 12 month high of $26.27. The stock has a market cap of $842.52 million, a PE ratio of -67.82 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.03.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.15. QuinStreet had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $269.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

