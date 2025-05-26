State of Wyoming Decreases Stock Holdings in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

State of Wyoming lowered its stake in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,020 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Upwork were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Upwork by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,498,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,405,000 after acquiring an additional 5,289,493 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Upwork by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,303,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,078 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Upwork by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 3,045,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,788,000 after acquiring an additional 397,997 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Upwork by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,283,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,328,000 after acquiring an additional 310,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Upwork by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,045,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,438,000 after acquiring an additional 843,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Upwork alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $852,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,215,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,254,178.60. The trade was a 4.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dave Bottoms sold 1,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $26,584.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 566,868 shares of company stock worth $9,478,580 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Stock Performance

Shares of Upwork stock opened at $15.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.05 and its 200 day moving average is $15.29. Upwork Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $192.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.49 million. Upwork had a net margin of 28.02% and a return on equity of 50.83%. Upwork’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BTIG Research cut shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Upwork from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Upwork from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Upwork in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Upwork has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Upwork

About Upwork

(Free Report)

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company’s work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.