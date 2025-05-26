State of Wyoming Has $153,000 Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

State of Wyoming reduced its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 51.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 991 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Masimo were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MASI. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Masimo in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Masimo by 180.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 191 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Masimo by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Masimo by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Masimo by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Masimo alerts:

Masimo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI opened at $150.13 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $158.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.42. Masimo Co. has a twelve month low of $101.61 and a twelve month high of $194.88. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.54 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Insider Activity at Masimo

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.12. Masimo had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $372.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Masimo news, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 2,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $341,064.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,754,601.53. This trade represents a 11.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Bilal Muhsin sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.49, for a total value of $5,024,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,048,568.28. This represents a 55.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,053 shares of company stock worth $6,998,565 in the last 90 days. 16.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MASI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research set a $193.00 price objective on Masimo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Masimo from $204.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (down previously from $215.00) on shares of Masimo in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Masimo from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Masimo

Masimo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.