State of Wyoming Has $153,000 Stake in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Free Report) by 94.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,704 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Repay were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Repay in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Repay during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Repay by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Repay during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in Repay during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. 82.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Repay

In related news, CEO John Andrew Sr. Morris bought 163,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $684,772.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,772.20. This trade represents a 181.16% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Shaler Alias bought 15,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.93 per share, for a total transaction of $60,435.54. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 264,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,593.26. This represents a 6.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 439,702 shares of company stock valued at $1,806,974 over the last ninety days. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Repay Stock Performance

Shares of RPAY opened at $4.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.66 and a 200-day moving average of $6.50. The company has a market cap of $430.58 million, a PE ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.61. Repay Holdings Co. has a one year low of $3.59 and a one year high of $11.27.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Repay had a negative net margin of 25.53% and a positive return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $77.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repay declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, May 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $75.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 19% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RPAY. Wall Street Zen downgraded Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Repay from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $4.50 price target on Repay in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Repay in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Repay from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Repay has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.90.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

Featured Articles

