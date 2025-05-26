State of Wyoming Has $156,000 Stake in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP)

State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Free Report) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Resources Connection were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Resources Connection by 2,171.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,908 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Resources Connection in the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Resources Connection by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 35,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 5,189 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Resources Connection by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 166,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 8,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Resources Connection by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Resources Connection alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David P. White sold 5,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total value of $27,373.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,981.06. This represents a 17.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger D. Carlile acquired 25,000 shares of Resources Connection stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.06 per share, with a total value of $126,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,000. This trade represents a 100.00% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 54,900 shares of company stock valued at $279,295 over the last 90 days. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Resources Connection Stock Down 2.2%

Resources Connection Dividend Announcement

Shares of Resources Connection stock opened at $4.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.31. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.81 and a 12-month high of $12.19.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is currently -8.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Resources Connection from $9.50 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd.

View Our Latest Analysis on Resources Connection

Resources Connection Profile

(Free Report)

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Resources Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resources Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.