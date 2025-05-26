State of Wyoming Has $161,000 Stock Holdings in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

State of Wyoming lessened its stake in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Free Report) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Helios Technologies were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC increased its position in Helios Technologies by 148.8% during the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Helios Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Helios Technologies by 321.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,113 shares during the period. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Helios Technologies by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HLIO opened at $29.64 on Monday. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.76 and a 52 week high of $57.29. The firm has a market cap of $987.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Helios Technologies ( NASDAQ:HLIO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 8.22%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Helios Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 24th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 4th. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.43%.

HLIO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $65.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; motion control technology and fluid conveyance technology; cartridge valve technology; engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

