State of Wyoming Has $163,000 Position in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU)

State of Wyoming reduced its position in shares of Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,045 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Manchester United were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Manchester United by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,369,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,211,000 after purchasing an additional 64,997 shares during the last quarter. Lancaster Investment Management lifted its holdings in Manchester United by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Lancaster Investment Management now owns 816,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,164,000 after purchasing an additional 254,280 shares during the last quarter. Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Manchester United by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC now owns 664,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,535,000 after purchasing an additional 243,977 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Manchester United by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 395,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,869,000 after acquiring an additional 13,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Manchester United by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 223,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after acquiring an additional 59,000 shares in the last quarter. 23.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manchester United Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MANU opened at $13.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.33. Manchester United plc has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $18.42.

About Manchester United

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

