State of Wyoming Has $167,000 Stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) by 342.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,193 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Hillenbrand by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,084,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,391,000 after purchasing an additional 105,865 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hillenbrand by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,666,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,751,000 after purchasing an additional 59,311 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter valued at $20,648,000. Amundi grew its position in Hillenbrand by 186.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 35,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 23,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter valued at $1,871,000. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Hillenbrand from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Hillenbrand from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

Shares of HI opened at $18.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.03 and a 200-day moving average of $28.32. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a one year low of $18.36 and a one year high of $46.92. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. Hillenbrand had a negative net margin of 7.12% and a positive return on equity of 15.00%. The company had revenue of $715.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -23.62%.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

