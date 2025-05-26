State of Wyoming Has $172,000 Stock Holdings in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 210.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Reliance were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in Reliance by 224.6% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in Reliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Quarry LP increased its position in Reliance by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Reliance by 1,216.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in Reliance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Reliance alerts:

Reliance Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE RS opened at $291.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 3.21. Reliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.07 and a 52-week high of $326.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $286.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $289.90. The stock has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 0.91.

Reliance Announces Dividend

Reliance ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.11. Reliance had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Reliance from $321.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $319.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Reliance

Reliance Profile

(Free Report)

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.