State of Wyoming Has $173,000 Holdings in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN)

State of Wyoming lowered its position in shares of CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Free Report) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in CVR Partners were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAN. Summit Securities Group LLC increased its stake in CVR Partners by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in CVR Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in CVR Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in CVR Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new position in CVR Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 43.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVR Partners Stock Down 0.7%

CVR Partners stock opened at $81.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.90. CVR Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $62.94 and a twelve month high of $84.96.

CVR Partners Announces Dividend

CVR Partners ( NYSE:UAN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $142.87 million during the quarter. CVR Partners had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 20.61%.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a $2.26 dividend. This represents a yield of 11.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. CVR Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 126.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CVR Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CVR Partners news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 5,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.87 per share, with a total value of $392,101.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,741,979.11. The trade was a 2.03% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders acquired 51,742 shares of company stock valued at $3,739,884 over the last ninety days.

CVR Partners Profile

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

