State of Wyoming Has $175,000 Stock Position in Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY)

State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Free Report) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 52,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,138 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Expensify were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its holdings in Expensify by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 68,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 30,373 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Expensify by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 50,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 20,466 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in Expensify during the fourth quarter worth about $402,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Expensify by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 14,922 shares during the period. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP grew its holdings in Expensify by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 665,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 161,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Expensify

In other Expensify news, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 37,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $120,993.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,808,231 shares in the company, valued at $5,912,915.37. The trade was a 2.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel Vidal sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total transaction of $28,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 232,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,148.20. This represents a 3.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 233,497 shares of company stock worth $680,378 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXFY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Expensify from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Expensify from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expensify currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.00.

Expensify Stock Down 4.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:EXFY opened at $2.22 on Monday. Expensify, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $4.13. The stock has a market cap of $178.43 million, a PE ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.80 and a 200-day moving average of $3.22.

Expensify declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 27th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 20.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Expensify Profile

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

