State of Wyoming Has $185,000 Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,682 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in HP were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HP alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 15,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $453,734.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anneliese Olson sold 21,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $613,817.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,814.81. This trade represents a 99.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on HPQ shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on HP from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of HP from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of HP from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

Read Our Latest Report on HPQ

HP Stock Performance

Shares of HP stock opened at $27.99 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.32. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.21 and a 52 week high of $39.80.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The computer maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The company had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.35 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 253.39%. As a group, research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.2894 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.37%.

About HP

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.