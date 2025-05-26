State of Wyoming Increases Stake in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD)

State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) by 111.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Blue Bird were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its position in Blue Bird by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in Blue Bird by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Blue Bird by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Blue Bird by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Blue Bird during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Blue Bird alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLBD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Blue Bird from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Blue Bird from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Blue Bird from $66.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Blue Bird from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blue Bird has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.79.

Blue Bird Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BLBD opened at $38.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.43. Blue Bird Co. has a 52 week low of $30.04 and a 52 week high of $59.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $358.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.23 million. Blue Bird had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 75.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blue Bird Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Blue Bird

(Free Report)

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Bird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Bird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.