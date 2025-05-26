State of Wyoming Increases Stock Holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

State of Wyoming raised its stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,772 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 108.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 359.5% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 579 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 858 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTDR. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Matador Resources from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Matador Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Matador Resources from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Matador Resources from $84.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.44.

Insider Transactions at Matador Resources

In other Matador Resources news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.63 per share, for a total transaction of $99,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,407,760.28. This trade represents a 4.29% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher P. Calvert acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.27 per share, with a total value of $49,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,724,450. The trade was a 2.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 25,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,113,911 in the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Matador Resources Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Matador Resources stock opened at $43.42 on Monday. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $35.19 and a 12-month high of $66.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.01.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The energy company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.25. Matador Resources had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.78%.

Matador Resources announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to buy up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Matador Resources Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Stories

