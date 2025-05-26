State of Wyoming Increases Stock Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

State of Wyoming raised its stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 355.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,220 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,226,271 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,449,000 after purchasing an additional 341,980 shares during the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 721.8% in the 4th quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 16,567 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 14,551 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. OMC Financial Services LTD purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,330,000. Finally, GDS Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 297.8% in the 4th quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 12,419 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 9,297 shares during the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on TOL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Toll Brothers from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (down from $145.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Toll Brothers from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.36.

Toll Brothers Stock Up 0.1%

TOL opened at $104.25 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 4.65. The company has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.45. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a one year low of $86.67 and a one year high of $169.52.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The construction company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 14.03%. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.38 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 11th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 7.42%.

Toll Brothers Profile

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.