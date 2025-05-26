State of Wyoming Invests $161,000 in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Western Union by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 68,237 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 6,727 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Western Union by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 122,956 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 41,317 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Western Union during the 4th quarter valued at $705,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Western Union by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 480,543 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after buying an additional 76,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Western Union by 145.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 72,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 43,095 shares during the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Western Union alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WU shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Western Union from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.78.

Western Union Stock Down 2.2%

NYSE:WU opened at $9.42 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 3.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The Western Union Company has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $13.12.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $983.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 96.90%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.07%.

Western Union Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.