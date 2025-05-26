State of Wyoming Invests $174,000 in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,603 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Air Lease by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after acquiring an additional 43,981 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Air Lease by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,783 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Air Lease by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its position in Air Lease by 1,980.3% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 14,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 13,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Air Lease in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $405,000. 94.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Air Lease

In other Air Lease news, EVP Grant A. Levy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $568,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 146,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,318,064.60. This represents a 6.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Air Lease Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE:AL opened at $56.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.33. Air Lease Co. has a one year low of $38.25 and a one year high of $59.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.98.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $738.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.70 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 15.65%. Air Lease’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Air Lease Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Air Lease Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on AL. UBS Group set a $50.00 price objective on Air Lease in a research report on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Air Lease from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Air Lease from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Air Lease from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $72.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.43.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

