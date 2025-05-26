State of Wyoming Lowers Stock Holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

State of Wyoming trimmed its position in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) by 45.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,479 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 6,972 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Select Medical by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,441 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,030 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 13,354 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 11,304 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 56,719 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SEM shares. Mizuho started coverage on Select Medical in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark upgraded Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Select Medical from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Select Medical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Select Medical Price Performance

SEM stock opened at $14.38 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.40. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $40.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The health services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 3.23%. Select Medical’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Select Medical Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.66%.

Select Medical declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the health services provider to reacquire up to 42.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Parvinderjit S. Khanuja purchased 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.02 per share, with a total value of $315,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,636.78. This represents a 47.63% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Chernow sold 225,000 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $4,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 714,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,861,288. This trade represents a 23.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Select Medical Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

