State of Wyoming Lowers Stock Position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

State of Wyoming lessened its holdings in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 50.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,270 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in Brookfield by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 10,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co increased its position in Brookfield by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its position in shares of Brookfield by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:BN opened at $57.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.17. The firm has a market cap of $94.10 billion, a PE ratio of 190.39 and a beta of 1.64. Brookfield Co. has a 12-month low of $39.97 and a 12-month high of $62.78.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 3.93%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Brookfield’s payout ratio is 128.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BN shares. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $77.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Brookfield in a research report on Monday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

