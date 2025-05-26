State of Wyoming Makes New $179,000 Investment in Energy Services of America Co. (NASDAQ:ESOA)

State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Energy Services of America Co. (NASDAQ:ESOA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Services of America during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Services of America during the fourth quarter worth about $1,318,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Services of America during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Energy Services of America by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 213,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 15,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Services of America during the fourth quarter worth about $731,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ESOA shares. Wall Street Zen cut Energy Services of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Energy Services of America in a research report on Monday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Energy Services of America stock opened at $10.69 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.19 and a 200 day moving average of $11.49. Energy Services of America Co. has a 12 month low of $6.24 and a 12 month high of $19.83.

Energy Services of America (NASDAQ:ESOA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $76.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.00 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Energy Services of America’s payout ratio is presently 65.57%.

Energy Services of America Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides contracting services for utilities and energy related companies in the United States. The company constructs, replaces, and repairs interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies; and provides services relating to pipeline, storage facilities, and plant works.

