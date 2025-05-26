State of Wyoming Purchases 3,522 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 6,289.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,522 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 397.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on KLIC. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $53.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Price Performance

NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $31.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 265.83 and a beta of 1.53. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.63 and a 1-year high of $53.71.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $161.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.10 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 0.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.95) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 227.78%.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

