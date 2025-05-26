State of Wyoming Purchases 400 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

State of Wyoming boosted its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 63.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,030 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 3,431 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,549,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 60,367 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,696,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $257,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $6,829,920. This trade represents a 3.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 3,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $562,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,834,765. This trade represents a 3.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on KEYS. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KEYS

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $160.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $147.52 and a 200-day moving average of $159.70. The firm has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.10. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.72 and a 1-year high of $186.20.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.05. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.