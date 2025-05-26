State of Wyoming Purchases 5,568 Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

State of Wyoming increased its position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 79.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,563 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,568 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in NOV were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOV. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in NOV by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in NOV by 282.9% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,240 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in NOV by 222.3% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,337 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in NOV by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in NOV during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NOV alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on NOV from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NOV from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NOV from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on NOV from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on NOV from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

NOV Stock Performance

Shares of NOV stock opened at $12.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.89 and a 200 day moving average of $14.36. NOV Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $21.20.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. NOV had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NOV Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

NOV Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

NOV Profile

(Free Report)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.