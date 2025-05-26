State of Wyoming Purchases New Holdings in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 25,108 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 244.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 53,763 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Denny’s by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,272 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704 shares during the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Access Investment Management LLC now owns 218,235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 570,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,448,000 after buying an additional 126,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Denny’s by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 209,163 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 10,007 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DENN. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Denny’s from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Denny’s from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on Denny’s from $7.00 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Denny’s from $10.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Denny’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.46.

Denny’s Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DENN opened at $3.81 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.08. The company has a market capitalization of $195.27 million, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.63. Denny’s Co. has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $7.73.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The business had revenue of $111.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.11 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 4.77% and a negative return on equity of 50.01%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Denny’s Co. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Denny’s

In other news, EVP Stephen C. Dunn purchased 9,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.08 per share, for a total transaction of $49,860.20. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,423.28. This represents a 9.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It operates through the Denny’s and Other segments. The Denny’s segment includes the results of all company and franchised and licensed Denny’s restaurants. The Other segment refers to the results of all company and franchise restaurants.

Featured Articles

