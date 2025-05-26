State of Wyoming Purchases Shares of 6,246 Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN)

State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new position in Byrna Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,779,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Byrna Technologies by 1,039.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 266,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,670,000 after buying an additional 242,875 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in shares of Byrna Technologies by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 18,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Finally, Gen Wealth Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. 25.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Byrna Technologies Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ BYRN opened at $23.85 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.52 and a 200-day moving average of $23.74. Byrna Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.79 and a 52-week high of $34.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.61 million, a PE ratio of 44.17 and a beta of 2.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

Byrna Technologies ( NASDAQ:BYRN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. Byrna Technologies had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $26.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.26 million. Equities research analysts expect that Byrna Technologies Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Byrna Technologies news, Director Emily Rooney purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.50 per share, with a total value of $51,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,062. This trade represents a 7.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Byrna Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 20th.

Byrna Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Byrna Technologies Inc, a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. The company offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds.

