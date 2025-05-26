State of Wyoming Sells 1,913 Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

State of Wyoming reduced its stake in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,566 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,913 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Gentherm by 233.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 661 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in Gentherm by 226.8% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,755 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Gentherm by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,822 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in Gentherm by 117.1% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Gentherm by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on THRM shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Gentherm from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Gentherm from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Gentherm from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th.

Gentherm Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of THRM stock opened at $26.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.44 and its 200-day moving average is $34.20. The stock has a market cap of $828.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.44. Gentherm Incorporated has a 52-week low of $22.75 and a 52-week high of $56.68.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $353.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.39 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 11.43%. Gentherm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Gentherm Incorporated will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gentherm

In related news, CEO William T. Presley purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.67 per share, with a total value of $74,010.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,103 shares in the company, valued at $3,974,411.01. The trade was a 1.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

