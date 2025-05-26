State of Wyoming Sells 2,459 Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

State of Wyoming trimmed its holdings in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) by 40.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,459 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 486.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 63,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after buying an additional 52,580 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 34,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 8,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 13,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. 46.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HUBG shares. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Hub Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Hub Group from $40.00 to $33.13 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Hub Group from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Hub Group from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hub Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.68.

Hub Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ HUBG opened at $33.32 on Monday. Hub Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.75 and a 52-week high of $53.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.13.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $915.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Hub Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Hub Group’s payout ratio is 29.41%.

Hub Group Profile

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

