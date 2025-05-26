State of Wyoming Sells 2,459 Shares of NB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBBK)

State of Wyoming lowered its stake in NB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBBK – Free Report) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,459 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in NB Bancorp were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in NB Bancorp by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 23,870 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in NB Bancorp by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after buying an additional 47,678 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in NB Bancorp by 117.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 165,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after buying an additional 89,300 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in NB Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in NB Bancorp by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 319,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,769,000 after buying an additional 4,138 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NBBK opened at $16.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. NB Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.20 and a twelve month high of $21.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.41. The firm has a market cap of $680.76 million, a P/E ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.57.

NB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:NBBK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. NB Bancorp had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $47.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that NB Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NB Bancorp news, Director Francis Orfanello acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.09 per share, for a total transaction of $85,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 130,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,225,750.33. This trade represents a 3.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph P. Campanelli acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $35,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,250. The trade was a 3.77% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 7,500 shares of company stock worth $130,320 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NB Bancorp, Inc focuses on operating as a bank holding company for Needham Bank that provides various banking products and services in Greater Boston metropolitan area and surrounding communities in Massachusetts, eastern Connecticut, southern New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. The company offers various deposits, including certificate of deposit, individual retirement, money market, savings, NOW, demand deposit, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts; and commercial real estate and multifamily, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land development, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit.

