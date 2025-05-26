State of Wyoming Sells 3,332 Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

State of Wyoming decreased its position in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report) by 45.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,332 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,517,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,248,000 after purchasing an additional 14,035 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,106,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,035,000 after purchasing an additional 39,800 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 599,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,560,000 after purchasing an additional 168,912 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 125.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 287,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,742,000 after purchasing an additional 160,257 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 251,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,156,000 after purchasing an additional 21,843 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Heidrick & Struggles International
In other Heidrick & Struggles International news, CEO Thomas L. Monahan acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.55 per share, for a total transaction of $227,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,834 shares in the company, valued at $6,597,188.70. The trade was a 3.58% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Heidrick & Struggles International Stock Down 1.2%
HSII opened at $42.75 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.19 and a 200 day moving average of $43.60. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.20 and a 52-week high of $49.02. The stock has a market cap of $881.55 million, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.98.
Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $287.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.42 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Heidrick & Struggles International Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is currently 171.43%.
About Heidrick & Struggles International
Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. It operates under the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Heidrick Consulting, and On Demand Talent Business.
