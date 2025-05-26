State of Wyoming Sells 3,332 Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

State of Wyoming decreased its position in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report) by 45.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,332 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,517,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,248,000 after purchasing an additional 14,035 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,106,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,035,000 after purchasing an additional 39,800 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 599,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,560,000 after purchasing an additional 168,912 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 125.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 287,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,742,000 after purchasing an additional 160,257 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 251,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,156,000 after purchasing an additional 21,843 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

Insider Activity at Heidrick & Struggles International

In other Heidrick & Struggles International news, CEO Thomas L. Monahan acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.55 per share, for a total transaction of $227,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,834 shares in the company, valued at $6,597,188.70. The trade was a 3.58% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International Stock Down 1.2%

HSII opened at $42.75 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.19 and a 200 day moving average of $43.60. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.20 and a 52-week high of $49.02. The stock has a market cap of $881.55 million, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.98.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $287.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.42 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heidrick & Struggles International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is currently 171.43%.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

(Free Report)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. It operates under the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Heidrick Consulting, and On Demand Talent Business.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.