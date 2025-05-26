State of Wyoming Sells 3,652 Shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

State of Wyoming lowered its stake in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Free Report) by 36.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,652 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Veeco Instruments were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Veeco Instruments by 257.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Veeco Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Veeco Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in Veeco Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 3,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VECO. Citigroup lowered their target price on Veeco Instruments from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Veeco Instruments from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Veeco Instruments from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.43.

Veeco Instruments Stock Down 1.2%

VECO stock opened at $19.20 on Monday. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.92 and a twelve month high of $49.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.65.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $167.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.00 million. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 10.28%. Veeco Instruments’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeco Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, China, Rest of the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, advanced packaging lithography, atomic layer deposition, and other deposition systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.