State of Wyoming Sells 3,763 Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

State of Wyoming cut its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) by 45.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,763 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRN. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 387.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 179,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,254,000 after purchasing an additional 142,660 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,588,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $125,947,000 after purchasing an additional 18,851 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 400,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,066,000 after purchasing an additional 10,293 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd.

In other Trinity Industries news, EVP Gregory B. Mitchell sold 9,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $288,051.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,486.58. The trade was a 7.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRN opened at $25.34 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.01 and a 1 year high of $39.83.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.02 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business’s revenue was down 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.07%.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

