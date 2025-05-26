State of Wyoming Takes Position in Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH)

State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 39,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 662.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 6,854 shares during the period. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 321.4% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aveanna Healthcare Trading Down 0.6%

AVAH opened at $5.32 on Monday. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $6.19. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVAH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aveanna Healthcare

In other news, major shareholder J.H. Whitney Equity Partners V sold 5,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.63, for a total transaction of $31,415.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,451,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,172,496.74. The trade was a 0.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Robert M. Williams, Jr. sold 91,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total transaction of $531,796.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 545,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,184,727.20. The trade was a 14.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,887,612 shares of company stock valued at $26,269,057. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Aveanna Healthcare Profile

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals or skilled nursing facilities.

