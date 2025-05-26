State of Wyoming Takes Position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,736 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of BOX by 715.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its position in shares of BOX by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BOX by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BOX in the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in BOX during the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on BOX. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Wall Street Zen raised BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on BOX from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on BOX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on BOX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $415,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,440,684 shares in the company, valued at $46,029,853.80. This represents a 0.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $320,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,979,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,591,342.40. This represents a 0.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,377 shares of company stock valued at $2,060,714 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

BOX Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of BOX stock opened at $31.12 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.13. Box, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.63 and a 12-month high of $35.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.94.

BOX announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About BOX

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

