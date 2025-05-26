State of Wyoming Trims Stake in Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE)

State of Wyoming lessened its stake in Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) by 72.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,231 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Fortrea were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in Fortrea by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 185,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,459,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Fortrea by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Fortrea by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Fortrea by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Fortrea in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000.

Fortrea Stock Down 4.2%

Shares of Fortrea stock opened at $4.06 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Fortrea Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.99 and a 52-week high of $28.41. The company has a market cap of $367.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fortrea ( NASDAQ:FTRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.09. Fortrea had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $651.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortrea Holdings Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Fortrea from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Fortrea in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortrea in a research report on Thursday. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fortrea in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Fortrea from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortrea presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Fortrea Company Profile

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

Featured Stories

